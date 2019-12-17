Samsung Galaxy S10 Users Are Getting Android 10 Update Ahead of Schedule

Samsung is rolling out the Android 10 yupdate for the Galaxy S10 smartphone users in the United States, ahead of schedule. Some carriers in the United States which also include T-Mobile and Sprint are rolling out the update. Users on Reddit and reports confirm that this Android 10 update is now available to Samsung users in the United States now, even though this was supposed to be released in January.

As of now, Samsung’s Android 10 rollout in the United States is likely to be only for T-Mobile and Sprint variants of the Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, and Samsung Galaxy S10e, reports suggest. The update appears to come along with the December security patch and the download file is over 2GB in size. It also comes along with One UI 2.0 which upgrades Samsung’s custom skin and Google’s improvements to Android, which include gesture navigation, notification improvements, battery improvements and UI changes. The update changelog states that this software update can include, but is not limited to: 1. Device Stability improvements, bug fixes; 2. New and/or enhanced features and 3. Improvements to performance

