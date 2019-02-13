English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy S10 Wireless Charging, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 4K Selfie Camera Revealed in Teasers
As the launch event gets closer, we are hearing more details around the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10.
In just a few days, Samsung will be hosting its grand event for the launch of the Galaxy S10. The reason we say grand is because rumours have been saying that we might see a total of five handsets, four variants of the Galaxy 10 itself and the new foldable Galaxy F which was teased last year.
As the launch date comes closer, we are seeing new leaks almost everyday. Today we’ve just encountered some teaser videos of the Galaxy S10 straight from Samsung’s Vietnam YouTube channel. One of the videos focuses on the absence of a display notch design and an in-display fingerprint sensor utilising ultrasonic technology. There is a possibility that these features might be limited to the higher-end Galaxy S10 and S10+ variants while the Galaxy S10e and S10 Lite will not have these features.
Another video teases the front-facing camera. While there is no concrete information, the title of the video has ‘4K’ which suggests that the front camera could feature high-end video recording capabilities. The regular S10 is expected to feature a single selfie camera while the S10+ will include a dual camera on the front. It is possible that a special 10-megapixel Dual Pixel image sensor along with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) will be used on both the devices.
The last teaser video showcases the wireless charging capabilities on the Galaxy S10. We have heard that Samsung will be using fast 15W wireless charging on the new handsets along with the capability of charging other devices wirelessly similar to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.
Samsung is hosting its Unpacked event on February 20 in San Francisco and we will be bringing you all the scoop from the launch event right here. So make sure you mark your calendars.
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
