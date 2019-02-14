English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ Names Confirmed: All you Need to Know
We now know that there will be atleast three versions of the flagship including the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e.
We now know that there will be atleast three versions of the flagship including the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e.
With less than a week to go for the official unveiling, Samsung’s official French e-commerce website has revealed that we are going to see three flagships this year. Apart from the Galaxy S10 and the S10+ the company will also launch the Galaxy S10e. This is clearly the same path as Apple where the third, and probably the affordable version, will go head to head with the iPhone XR.
We have seen numerous leaks suggesting the third variant alongside the regular duo with some fancy colour options. However, there have also been rumours floating that there will be a fourth version called the Galaxy S10 Lite, which is probably not going to be as premium as the flagships. Maybe Samsung is going to stick with three, or possibly launch an S10 variant with 5G connectivity onboard.
The Galaxy S10e is expected to feature a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch hole camera on the front and a dual camera on the rear. It will be skipping the in-display fingerprint sensor but will have a side-mounted one, embedded into the power button. Expect four colours including an exclusive Canary Yellow along with Prism Black, Emerald Green and Pearl White. It could be priced at EUR 780 (Rs 62,500 approx) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage mode.
If Samsung does manage to pull off that pricing, it could seriously damage Apple’s iPhone XR market which reportedly has been doing well.
Just yesterday, we encountered some teaser videos of the Galaxy S10 straight from Samsung’s Vietnam YouTube channel. One of the videos focused on the absence of a display notch design and an in-display fingerprint sensor utilising ultrasonic technology. Another video teased the front-facing camera which could possibly have 4K high-end video recording capabilities. The last teaser video showcases the wireless charging capabilities on the Galaxy S10. We have heard that Samsung will be using fast 15W wireless charging on the new handsets along with the capability of charging other devices wirelessly similar to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.
