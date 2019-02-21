Samsung Galaxy S10e Vs OnePlus 6T: Is This The New Affordable Android Flagship Smartphone Battle?

Samsung has launched nine new devices, including new Galaxy smartphones as well as wearables. These include the much awaited foldable Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S10 Plus and the Galaxy S10e at its Unpacked event in San Francisco. The Galaxy S10 family comes with a completely refreshed design—a near bezel-less Infinity-O display at the front with a laser cut hole to accommodate the front-facing camera(s) and horizontally placed rear camera system. The Samsung Galaxy S10+ starts at $999.99 (roughly Rs 72,000), the Galaxy S10 starts at $899.99 (roughly Rs 64,000), the Galaxy S10e starts at $749.99 (roughly Rs 53,490), the Galaxy Fold costs $1,980 (roughly Rs 1,05,000). The Galaxy S10 and S10+ are the company’s high-end flagship while The Galaxy S10e, on the other hand, can be easily compared with OnePlus 6T in terms of value for money device. The OnePlus 6T, comes with a price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available at Rs. 41,999. You can also pick the OnePlus 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant at Rs. 45,999.The Galaxy S10e is the more pocket-friendly variant of the S10. Galaxy S10e this one features a 5.8-inch Infinity-O Display and will be offered with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will be offered with a Snapdragon 855 or an Exynos 9820 processor. You don’t get the triple camera setup here insteada 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor paired with a 16-megapixel fixed focus sensor on the back. On the front, you get the same 10-megapixel camera as the Galaxy S10.This Galaxy S10e will be offered in two storage variants including 128GB and 512GB both of which will offer expansions using a microSD card. This one comes with a regular capacitive fingerprint sensor unlike the in-display fingerprint sensor seen on the other two S10 smartphones. It also comes with a smaller 3,100mAh battery while the rest of the features remain the same. Pricing for the Galaxy S10e starts at $749.99 which is about Rs 53,500.The Galaxy S10 5G, which is due later this year will be coming with the same processing power but will get a larger 6.7-inch display, a bigger 4,500mAh battery and an extra ToF (Time of Flight) camera at the back.The highlights of the OnePlus 6T are that it now has a 6.41-inch display with the 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and this screen is larger than the 6.28-inch display sported by the OnePlus 6. The display type remains the Optic AMOLED type and has the 2,340 x 1080 resolution. The notch cutout on the screen has been significantly redesigned, is now much smaller and resembles the teardrop. There is now an in-display fingerprint sensor as well, which makes the 6T the first OnePlus phone to offer this feature.OnePlus has completely refreshed the OxygenOS interface. This has been done to make it work better with the newest Android 9 Pie—but brings additional features to the table such as a Gaming Mode and a Smart Boost for even better performance.The battery capacity has been boosted to 3,700mAh (up from 3,300mAh in the OnePlus 6), and if we are to factor in the battery performance enhancements that the Android 9 Pie operating system brings to the table as it is, this could really return some impressive battery stats even with heavy usage.OnePlus retains the dual camera setup at the back, with the primary 16-megapixel camera and the secondary 20-megapixel camera. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well.