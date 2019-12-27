Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Samsung Galaxy S11+, Galaxy S11, S11e Screen Protectors Reveal Slim Top and Bottom Bezels

The Samsung Galaxy S11+ is expected to come powered with a massive 5,000mAh capacity battery and 108-Megapixel camera.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 27, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S11 screen sizes (Image: Twitter/ Ice Universe)

Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to be one of the major smartphones that will be launched in February 2020. With the launch date inching closer, leaks and rumours of the Galaxy 11 have been pouring in. The latest leak by tipster Ice universe indicates that the Galaxy S11e, the Galaxy S11, and the Galaxy S11+ will come in different sizes. The photo shows the three protective films for the upcoming Galaxy S11 models. The picture also shows how thin the top, as well as the bottom bezels of all the three Galaxy S11, will look like. The picture shows Samsung Galaxy S11e will sport a smaller display compared to the Galaxy S11. The Galaxy S11+ is expected to have the biggest screen among the three, just like this year's Galaxy S10 series.

According to earlier rumours, the display of Samsung Galaxy S11e is expected to be around 6.3-inch. As per a report, all three models of Samsung Galaxy S11 are expected to come powered with the Snapdragon 865 but the devices in Europe and other regions will be equipped with the Exynos 990 SoC. The Galaxy S11+ camera array is expected to come with the latest "Space Zoom" feature that is expected to offer 50x hybrid and 100x digital zoom. The device will feature the periscope zoom technology that was first spotted on the Huawei P30 Pro and will provide a 5x optical zoom, the report said.

The Galaxy S11+ is expected to come powered with a massive 5,000mAh capacity battery. Earlier rumours suggest that Samsung Galaxy S11 will come equipped with a 108-megapixel camera sensor. The South Korean tech giant in partnership with Chinese handset maker Xiaomi had launched a 108-megapixel smartphone image sensor called "Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX" earlier this year.

The Galaxy S11 and the Galaxy S11+ are expected to come with a quad-camera setup on the rear and will include 108-megapixel sensor and an ultra-wide camera. It may use a system somewhat like a periscope to fit a 5x optical zoom. All three Samsung Galaxy S11 models are likely to support 5G connectivity as well.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
