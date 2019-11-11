Take the pledge to vote

Samsung Galaxy S11 Leaks Suggest Larger Screen Sizes, 5G support, Five Variants

The Samsung Galaxy S11 series of smartphones are expected to be powered by the Exynos 9830 chipset and the Snapdragon 865 for specific markets.

Trending Desk

November 11, 2019, 2:12 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S11 Leaks Suggest Larger Screen Sizes, 5G support, Five Variants
If leaks are to be believed then Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S11 series in February 2020. According to a report, Evan Blass has tweeted that the Galaxy S11 is expected to arrive in as many as five variants and would include three different screen sizes. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is expected to ship three models of the 2020 Samsung Galaxy S11 similar to the current generation Samsung Galaxy S10, that is, they are likely to be called the Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11+ and Galaxy S11e.

Revealing more on the Galaxy S11, Blass saidBlass saidBlass said that the screen size of the smallest variant, which should be the Samsung Galaxy S11e, is expected to have a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch display size. The display size of the Galaxy S11 is likely to be 6.7-inch, while the Galaxy S11+ will have 6.9-inch display size.

All the variants are expected to have curved-edge displays, which means that it will no longer have the Galaxy S10e-style flat panels, Blass tweeted. The Galaxy S11 and S11e are expected to come in 5G and LTE variants, while the larger screen equipped Galaxy S11+ will only come with 5G. According to earlier leaks, Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to come with a quad-camera setup including a 108-megapixel camera sensor. The handsets under the Samsung Galaxy S11 series are expected to be powered by an Exynos 9830 chipset and Snapdragon 865 for certain regions along with LPDDR5 RAM.

Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
