Renders and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S11+ have been leaked by reliable tipster Steve Hemmerst on his Twitter handle. The upcoming flagship from Samsung is expected to sport five cameras on the back. As you can see, these will not be arranged in any sort of symmetry, rather scattered around the camera module. According to a report by Phone Arena, the primary sensor sitting in the center is likely to offer 108-megapixel resolution. The camera positioned on the top-right corner is expected to have an improved ultra-wide-angle sensor. Towards the lower right side, there are two small holes which are most likely for a new laser autofocus system. Right below there is another camera which could be the rumoured 3D Time-of-Flight camera for enhanced portrait photography as well as AR content. The camera setup also sports an LED flash and two other cameras positioned at the left corner.

I think you ain't ready for that massive camera design... But well... Finally comes your very first look at which I assume will be launched as the #GalaxyS11Plus! 360° video + beautiful 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends @Cashkarocom -> https://t.co/9PHLXwGlwg pic.twitter.com/hfHDXXdQuR — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 26, 2019

The same report also mentioned that though there is no confirmation, the Galaxy S11+ may come with a dual-zoom system, i.e. one of the sensors will offer 2x optical zoom while the other 5x optical zoom through a periscope-like lens.

The Galaxy S11+ will also feature an Infinity-O display with a punch hole at the centre, similar to the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. The smartphone is expected to come paired with slim side bezels and compact chin. The handset will measure at 166.9x76x8.8mm and is expected to have an aluminium frame, USB-C port and speaker on the bottom, a power button and volume rocker on the right and a few microphones. There is however, no headphone jack.

As for the hardware, the Galaxy S11+ is expected to come powered by Samsung's Exynos 990 internationally and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 in the US. The chipsets are likely to come along with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage as standard. The Galaxy S11+ is expected to come with Android 10 and One UI 2.1, a 4,800mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and 5G support as standard.

