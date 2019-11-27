Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Samsung Galaxy S11+ Renders Reveal Five Camera Setup

The five rear cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S11+ will likely include a 108-megapixel primary lens, an ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 3D Time-of-Flight camera.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 27, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Samsung Galaxy S11+ Renders Reveal Five Camera Setup
Samsung Galaxy S11 plus leaked render (Image: CashKaro)

Renders and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S11+ have been leaked by reliable tipster Steve Hemmerst on his Twitter handle. The upcoming flagship from Samsung is expected to sport five cameras on the back. As you can see, these will not be arranged in any sort of symmetry, rather scattered around the camera module. According to a report by Phone Arena, the primary sensor sitting in the center is likely to offer 108-megapixel resolution. The camera positioned on the top-right corner is expected to have an improved ultra-wide-angle sensor. Towards the lower right side, there are two small holes which are most likely for a new laser autofocus system. Right below there is another camera which could be the rumoured 3D Time-of-Flight camera for enhanced portrait photography as well as AR content. The camera setup also sports an LED flash and two other cameras positioned at the left corner.

The same report also mentioned that though there is no confirmation, the Galaxy S11+ may come with a dual-zoom system, i.e. one of the sensors will offer 2x optical zoom while the other 5x optical zoom through a periscope-like lens.

The Galaxy S11+ will also feature an Infinity-O display with a punch hole at the centre, similar to the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. The smartphone is expected to come paired with slim side bezels and compact chin. The handset will measure at 166.9x76x8.8mm and is expected to have an aluminium frame, USB-C port and speaker on the bottom, a power button and volume rocker on the right and a few microphones. There is however, no headphone jack.

As for the hardware, the Galaxy S11+ is expected to come powered by Samsung's Exynos 990 internationally and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 in the US. The chipsets are likely to come along with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage as standard. The Galaxy S11+ is expected to come with Android 10 and One UI 2.1, a 4,800mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and 5G support as standard.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram