Samsung Galaxy S11 to be Unveiled at Upcoming Unpacked Event on February 11

South Korean tech giant Samsung has officially confirmed that date of its next Galaxy Unpacked event - February 11, 2020. The reveal will take place in San Francisco at 11 a.m. PST. Livestreaming of the event will be available at Samsung Global Newsroom, Samsung Mobile Press, and Samsung.com, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

At the event the company is expected to launch its new next-gen smartphone Galaxy S20 instead of the S11. Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) recently shared a tweet saying that instead of opting for S11e, S11 and S11+ nomenclature, the company would opt for S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra naming for its flagship series. This means that Galaxy S20 will succeed S10e and S20+ will succeed S10.

In terms of specifications, the upcoming smartphones will use an Exynos 990 in some markets and a Snapdragon 865 in the majority of markets. The base variant, that is, Galaxy S20 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch screen, S20+ is expected to sport a 6.7-inch screen. Meanwhile, the top variant Galaxy 20 Ultra is likely to come with a 6.9-inch screen. In terms of optics, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ are expected to have a quad-camera setup highlighted by a 108MP main sensor that delivers 12MP photos from a 9-in-1 binning method.

Additionally, at the very same event the company is expected to launch its another foldable device Galaxy Fold. Ice Universe had also shared the images of upcoming fold 2. The images depict a clamshell-like device similar to a traditional flip phone that folds up into a compact palm-sized phone. The device is expected to house two cameras on the back along with a centred punch-hole cutout for the selfie cam. Additionally, the smartphone seems to be running on the latest version of Samsung's One UI 2.0, based on Android 10. The upcoming foldable phone is expected to cost around $1,000.

