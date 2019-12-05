Samsung Galaxy S11 to Feature 108-Megapixel Camera With 8K Video Recording

Qualcomm has just released details about its upcoming Snapdragon 865 flagship processor. It was earlier leaked that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S11 will be powered by the new Snapdragon 865 processor, at least for certain markets. Now, it has been reported that the phone will have the ability to power 8K video recording. The info comes from Sammobile that has cited its sources, reporting confirmation on Galaxy S11’s support on recording high-resolution 8K video and to support this, the phone will be coming with processors like Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 and Samsung's own Exynos 990. It has also been reported that the Samsung Galaxy S11 might support the Exynos 990 in Korea, while it might go with the Snapdragon 865 elsewhere.

Samsung's Exynos 990 chip also has the capability of recording 8K video at 30 frames-per-second. The Galaxy S11 is also expected to feature a 108-megapixel primary camera. It will support 5x optical zoom as well, as revealed earlier by various reports. The zoom camera is also expected to have support for optical image stabilization. However, this is not the first time when reports about the Galaxy S11’s capability to record 8K video have come into the limelight. Earlier, XDA-Developers found evidence of 8K arriving in a future smartphone where it was hinted that a 108-megapixel camera would be used to capture 8K.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.