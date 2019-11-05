Samsung Galaxy S11 to Feature Quad-Camera With 108-Megapixel Sensor, 5x Zoom, Ultra-Wide Lens

Samsung Galaxy S11, which is expected to be unveiled in February, is likely to come powered with a 108-megapixel camera sensor. According to Ice Universe, the Galaxy 11 has a "high probability of using a new 108MP sensor." The South Korean tech giant in partnership with Chinese handset maker Xiaomi had launched a 108-megapixel mobile image sensor called "Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX". The first-ever image sensor, which goes beyond the resolution of 100 million pixels. According to a report, the second-generation 108-megapixel image sensor is likely to enhance some of the features of the original sensor. The first-gen sensor will make its debut on the Mi CC9 Pro which will be globally known as the Mi Note 10.

The Galaxy S11 has a high probability of using a new 108MP sensor. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 4, 2019

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 and S11+ are expected to come with a quad-camera setup on the rear, which will include the above mentioned 108megapixel sensor and an ultra-wide camera. It may use a system somewhat like a periscope to fit a 5x optical zoom, the report said. All three Galaxy S11 models are likely to support 5G connectivity as well. The handsets will be powered by an Exynos 9830 chipset and/or Snapdragon 865 and LPDDR5 RAM. Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy 11 ahead of the 2020 Mobile World Congress trade show that will commence from February 24, 2020, in Barcelona.

