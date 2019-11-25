Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Samsung Galaxy S11e Leak Shows Triple Cameras, Punch-hole Display

Alleged renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11e have emerged online.

Trending Desk

November 25, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S11e Leak Shows Triple Cameras, Punch-hole Display
Alleged renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11e have emerged online.

Days after key details of Samsung Galaxy 11 were leaked online; some of the most vital information of the smaller Galaxy S11e has been shared on TwitterTwitterTwitter by popular tipster @Onleaks along with Pricebaba that include high resolution 5K renders and dimensions as well as 360-degree video of the upcoming Galaxy S11e.

The front of Samsung Galaxy S11e is expected to sport a single punch-hole camera at the top centre like the Galaxy Note 10. The upcoming device will also have a curved design. The display of Samsung Galaxy S11e will be around 6.3-inch while at the back, the handset is expected to feature a rectangular camera module sitting on the top left housing three cameras, and an LED flash.  

The power button and volume rockers on the Samsung Galaxy S11e are placed on the right. According to the leaks, there is no headphone jack on the device but it has a USB type-C port at the bottom of it.

Other rumours suggest that the Galaxy S11e will come with 6GB of RAM and Snapdragon 865 chipset or the new Exynos 990. According to a report by 9To5 Google, Samsung Galaxy S11e is expected to measure around 151.7 x 69.1mm and will be sleek at just 7.9mm thickness. The device is also likely to ship with Android 10 with One UI 2.0 out of the box. The Samsung Galaxy S11 series is expected to be in February 2020 and till then we can expect more leaks around the South Korean company’s flagship devices.

