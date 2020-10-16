Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB Storage Variant Launched at Rs. 53,999

Samsung's stripped-down version of its flagship Galaxy S20, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) was launched in India earlier this month. The smartphone was launched with Samsung's Exynos 990 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Samsung has today launched a new 256GB storage variant for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, for those who found the initial 128GB storage less sufficient. The new variant only adds an extra storage to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and has been launched with the same specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE's 256GB storage option is only available in a Cloud Navy colour, as opposed to the 128GB variant that is available in five colours. The new 256GB variant costs Rs. 53,999, along with up to Rs. 8,000 benefits announced by Samsung. The South Korean giant is offering a Rs. 4,000 cashback and Rs. 4,000 vouchers on Samsung e-store with the 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S20 FE. The smartphone will go on sale starting October 17. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB variant is powered by the same Exynos 990 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup, which is capable of 30x digital Zoom. The triple camera module on the Galaxy S20 FE houses a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 12-megapixle wide angle shooter, and an 8-megpixel telephoto shooter. Further, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S20 FE comes pack a 4,000mAh battery with wireless charging.