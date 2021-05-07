Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price, Specs and Availability

Samsung has launched yet another version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (aka Galaxy S20 FE) for select markets. The new variant supports 4G connectivity and carries Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The same chipset with 5G modem features in the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G that debuted in India in March 2020 at Rs 55,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. On the other hand, the original 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE carries Samsung’s in-house Exynos 990 chipset launched globally last year and is also available in India. Availability details of the Galaxy S20 FE 4G with Snapdragon 865 for the Indian market remains unclear at the moment.

In terms of specifications, the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G is identical to the original model from last year except for the presence of a Qualcomm processor. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection, an Infinity-O punch-hole design for the front camera, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The triple rear camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G with Snapdragon 865 SoC includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, optical image stabilisation (OIS), and dual-phase autofocus. There’s a secondary 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.0 aperture. At the front, it comes with a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus support.

Other notable features include IP68 certification making it water and dustproof, a 4,500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging, wireless charging along with reverse wireless charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and stereo speakers tuned by AKG. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G with Snapdragon 865 SoC offers 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Its price starts at MYR 2,299 (approx Rs 41,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The device is listed on Samsung’s official retail partner Shopee in Malaysia in Blue, Orange, and Violet colours

