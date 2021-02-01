Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Launch in India Expected Soon, Support Page Goes Live

Samsung is expected to launch the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in India shortly. Currently, the India support page of the smartphone is live that only highlights its model number SM-G781B/DS where the 'DS' stands for dual-SIM. The South Korean tech giant had launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in India last year; however, its 5G model is only available in select markets. Both 4G and 5G variants of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE have the same camera and battery specifications, though the former packs the octa-core Exynos 990 processor.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Its India support page was first spotted by Pricebaba. As mentioned, the website does not highlight the pricing details or specifications, but it hints that its launch in India is very near. The same publication has also spotted the Galaxy S20 FE 5G's certification page on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

Currently, the 4G model of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a price tag of Rs 49,999 for the 128GB storage model. The 5G variant will likely be priced relatively higher in the country. Additionally, the regular Galaxy S20 FE model comes Cloud Navy, Cloud White, Cloud Lavendar, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Red colour options.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G that is available in select markets features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone's triple rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Other notable features include an IP68-rated body and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging and wireless charging. Samsung is yet to share details over the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G's availability in India officially.