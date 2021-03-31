Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 865 SoC: Price, Specs and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has debuted in India, nearly six months after the smartphone launched globally. Until now, the 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (or Fan Edition) with the Samsung Exynos 990 SoC has been available in the country at a starting price of Rs 44,999. The 5G variant, on the other hand, features the octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor from Qualcomm and comes in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage model. Apart from the availability of 5G connectivity, the new variant carries the same design language and offer similar features as its 4G sibling.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ sAMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate and punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper. Under the hood, it carries the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. It runs on Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 out-of-the-box. The triple rear camera system on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G come inside the rectangular module that also houses the LED flash. The rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter that supports 3x optical zoom and up to 30x Super-Resolution Zoom. At the front, there’s a 32-megapixel shooter inside a hole-punch cutout for selfies and video chats.

Other notable features on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data sync. The smartphone carries a 4,500mAh battery with 15W charging support. It is also IP68 certified for water and dust-resistance.

In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G carries a price tag of Rs 55,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model in India. The phone is available at an introductory price of Rs 47,999 though it yet to appear on Amazon and Samung India site. The 4G variant’s price starts at Rs 44,999. There’s a 256GB option as well that was launched in India for Rs 53,999.