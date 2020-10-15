Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Available With Up To Rs. 8,000 Benefits During Amazon Great Indian Festival

Samsung launched its Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), a toned-down version of the flagship Galaxy S20 smartphones earlier this month. The smartphone has been priced at Rs. 49,999 and will go on sale during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale alongside some attractive offers and deals on the newly-launched Samsung smartphone. However, to purchase the smartphone during Amazon's annual sale, users need to pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Amazon has said that pre-booking the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will give users an assured chance at purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Customers will need to pay Rs. 1,000 in order to pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE on Amazon. Amazon has said that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can be pre-ordered by purchasing the Samsung Pre-Book Amazon Gift Card for Rs. 1,000. The gift card will be sent to the buyers' email, which can be used to pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE between October 16 and October 18 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The Amazon pre-booking page for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE also says that Galaxy S20 FE buyers will get up to Rs. 8,000 additional benefits on pre-booking the phone through Amazon. The benefits come as part of Samsung's "Pre-book Offer" on the Galaxy S20 FE.

Buyers who pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale will be eligible for a Samsung Shop benefit of Rs. 4,000. Further, customers who pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE using HDFC cards will also get up to Rs. 4,000 HDFC cashback upon pre-booking the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. The Rs. 4,000 benefit on the Samsung Shop can be redeemed from October 16, and users can avail that discount on a wide range of Samsung products.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched on October 6 as the toned-down version of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S20 series. The new smartphone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Only a 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available in India that comes with Samsung’s octa-core Exynos 990 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

At the back of the device, there is a triple rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and dual-phase autofocus. There’s also a secondary 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera on the Galaxy S20 FE includes a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens with autofocus support.

Other notable features include IP68 water and dust resistence, a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging and wireless charging, along with reverse wireless charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and stereo speakers tuned by AKG. In terms of connectivity, the phone offers 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Globally, Samsung has also announced a 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE. The smartphone will ship with Android 10 along with OneUI 2.0 on top. There are six colours to choose from including Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White.