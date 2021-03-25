Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Getting Some Galaxy S21 Camera Features Via Software Upgrade

Samsung had announced several new camera features on the Samsung Galaxy S21 that was launched earlier this year like new effects in Portrait mode, ability to use ultra-wide camera in portrait mode, and more. Now, the company is bringing a couple of these features to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE via a firmware upgrade. Samsung had rolled out the same update on the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Note 20 series last week. The software update has started rolling out in Europe, including countries like Austria, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Czech Republic, the Baltic Region, Netherlands, and the Nordic region, according to a report in SamMobile, a website that tracks Samsung developments. The update comes with firmware version G781BXXU2CUC6 and brings new effects in Portrait mode and the ability to use ultrawide camera in Pro mode. The new update, however, doesn’t bring portrait mode in low-light conditions and the Galaxy S21’s Director’s View feature.

Samsung has released the update only for the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE as of now, which means it is not coming to the Indian variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Those who are in Europe, can check for the update by going into Settings > Software update > Download and Install. The update is expected to be rolled out for the 4G LTE variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and for the smartphone in other markets soon. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched in October 2020 as the toned-down version of the company’s flagship for last year, the Galaxy S20 series. The smartphone was launched in India with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 990 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.