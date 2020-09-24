Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Goes Official: Check Specifications, Price, and More

Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) at a special event yesterday. The new smartphone is essentially a more affordable option in the S20 lineup but makes use of some of the design elements seen on the Galaxy Note 20. The smartphone comes with an Infinity-O display or in simple terms a punch-hole sitting at the top. There’s also a triple camera setup at the back in a neat looking module. The Galaxy S20 FE could very well compete with OnePlus as it tried last earlier this year with the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

The new smartphone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED on the phone with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection, a punch hole for the front camera and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There are two variants of the phone including a 4G version that comes with Samsung’s octa-core Exynos 990 processor, while the 5G option comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Both get up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

At the back of the device, there is a triple rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and dual-phase autofocus. There’s also a secondary 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera on the Galaxy S20 FE includes a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens with autofocus support.

Other notable features include IP68 certification making it water and dustproof, a 4,500mAh battery with support for 15W charging, wireless charging along with reverse wireless charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and stereo speakers tuned by AKG. In terms of connectivity, the phone offers 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone will ship with Android 10 along with OneUI 2.0 on top. There are some interesting colours to choose from including Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White.

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE starts at $699 (~Rs. 51,500) for the 5G model and will be offered in 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB memory and storage options. Samsung is yet to confirm the pricing of the 4G model. Also, stay tuned for India pricing as well as launch details.