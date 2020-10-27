Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Is Available for as Low as Rs. 40,999 in India, Here's How You Can Get It

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (aka Galaxy S20 FE) is getting a price of Rs. 5,000 in India during the festive season. The phone is currently available to purchase via Amazon and Samsung e-store at Rs. 44,999 (original price Rs. 49,999) for the base 128GB storage variant. However, Samsung is offering offers like instant cashback of Rs. 4,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards that effectively brings its price down to Rs. 40,999. Customers can even avail an exchange offer worth up to Rs. 3,000 on the Samsung e-store to purchase the Galaxy S20 FE for as low as Rs. 37,999.

The South Korean smartphone maker is further offering Samsung Care+ with with 50 percent off that covers accidental and liquid damage. Customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with Ola Money Postpaid+ will get 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 1,000. There's also no-cost and standard EMI options available with major banks including HDFC, SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI, and more. Customers purchasing the phone via Samsung e-store will get an extended warranty of one year as well. The Galaxy S20 FE on the Samsung website is available in Cloud Navy, Cloud White, Cloud Lavendar, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Red colour options. The price cut along with the sale deals are limited during the festive season, therefore customers planning to buy the new Galaxy phone are advised to make the purchase at the earliest.

The new pricing is also reflecting on the Amazon website that is currently hosting the Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days sale. Customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE on the e-commerce platform can exchange their old smartphone to get up to Rs. 16,500 off. Similarly, HDFC credit and debit cardholders will enjoy an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 at the time of purchase. Prime and non-Prime members purchasing the smartphone with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will get a cashback of 5 percent and 3 percent, respectively. The platform is also proving no-cost and standard EMI options with several domestic and international banks.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in India earlier this month, features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display and runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top out-of-the-box. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core Exynos 990 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. Its triple rear cameras are housed inside a rectangular module at the top left corner. The Samsung smartphone features a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. Other features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Galaxy S20 FE includes a 4,500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging as well as wireless charging.