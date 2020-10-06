Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Availability and More

Samsung has officially launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) in India at Rs. 49,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will be available for purchase starting October 16, Samsung has announced. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a toned-down version of the Galaxy S20 flagship series, and comes in a range of colour options. The Galaxy S20 FE was announced last month with a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch front panel that matches the design language of the Galaxy S20.

Samsung will sell the Galaxy S20 FE for Rs. 49,999 for the single 4G variant. The phone comes in five colour options - Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White. The phone will be sold via Amazon, Samsung India online store, and select offline retailers. Pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will also include benefits woth Rs. 8,000 for customers. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was unveiled globally on September 23 at a special event, where the company unveiled both 4G and 5G variant of the phone. However, Indian's will only get the 4G variant.

The new smartphone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection, an Infinity-O punch hole design for the front camera, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There are two variants of the phone including a 4G version that comes with Samsung’s octa-core Exynos 990 processor. The 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The triple rear camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and dual-phase autofocus. There’s also a secondary 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera on the Galaxy S20 FE includes a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens with autofocus support.

Other notable features include IP68 certification making it water and dustproof, a 4,500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging, wireless charging along with reverse wireless charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and stereo speakers tuned by AKG. In terms of connectivity, the phone offers 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone will ship with Android 10 along with OneUI 2.0 out of the box.