Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S20 FE aka Galaxy S20 Fan Edition smartphone today during an online event. The company will unveil the Galaxy S20 FE at 10AM ET (7:30PM IST) during the 'Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan' event. The smartphone was initially rumoured to be called the Galaxy S20 Lite, and as the name suggests, it is expected to be a toned-down version of the Samsung Galaxy S20. The launch comes about a month after Samsung launched its Galaxy Note 20 series of flagship smartphones.

The invite for the 'Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan' event said that the event will be avaialbe to watch live on Samsung Newsroom and the company's official website. Further, the launch event will be streamed on Samsung's social media channels including Facebook and YouTube. You can also watch the event live below:

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is reported to arrive in six colour schemes - Navy, Lavender, Sky Green, Red, White, and Orange. The phone is expected to also arrive in both 4G and 5G variants. While there is not much known on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, reports have suggested that the phone will come with a 6.5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display, along with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone could either have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC of Samsung's in-house Exynos 990. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is also rumoured to come with at least one 6GB RAM option.