Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Users Reporting Touchscreen Issues; Reportedly Fixed Via Firmware Update

Samsung launched a toned-down version of its Galaxy S20 flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) in India earlier this month. The smartphone came as Samsung's attempt to listen to consumer feedback and try to incorporate that in subsequent phones that they make. The Galaxy S20 FE gained significant attention as the phone offered potential buyers a cheaper entry-point into the Galaxy 'S' lineup of flagship smartphones. However, just a couple of weeks into the market, some users are reporting an issue with the smartphone's touchscreen.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE users on Reddit and Samsung's Community Forums have reported problems with the phone's touchscreen. While there is no single issue that has been reported widely, but most issues relate to the lack of response to taps and swipes or ghost touches. The issue has not been reported very widely, but that could be because the smartphone has not been in the market for very long. A report in 9to5Google said that the publication's Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review unit was also facing issues with the touchscreen. The report said that the Galaxy S20 FE review unit regularly turned on the Pocket Mode on its own and occasionally messed up simple swiping.

The 9to5Google report said that Samsung wasn't aware of the issue as of last week, and the company replaced their review unit as well. However, a report in SamMobile, a website that tracks Samsung developments, said that the company is pushing out two firmware updates to address the issue. The report says that Samsung released an update last week carrying firmware version G78xxXXU1ATJ1. The changelog mentioned improvements to touchscreen as well as camera. The second update carrying firmware version G78xxXXU1ATJ5 is rolling out now in countries across Europe. While this firmware version does not mention touchscreen improvements in the changelog, the SamMobile cites users as reporting that touch responsiveness has improved significantly after the most recent update.

It is important to note that there are no reports of the touchscreen malfunctioning on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in India. We should also mention that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE unit we reviewed earlier this month also did not show any inconsistencies with the touchscreen.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched earlier this month. While internationally, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets various variants with options like 5G, ability to choose up to 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, in India, the company has launched a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, powered by Samsung's Exynos 990 chipset. The Galaxy S20 FE has been priced at Rs. 49,999 in India.