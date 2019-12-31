Samsung Galaxy S20 in 2020? New Leak Suggests a Big Leap from Galaxy S11

Smartphone makers are often known to skip certain chronological orders while naming their devices — Apple leapfrogged the iPhone 9, OnePlus and Xiaomi jumped the number '4' for their flagship phones, and even beyond smartphones, Microsoft took a surprise leap ahead from Windows 8 to Windows 10. Now, it seems that Samsung is set to do the same, with a new report suggesting that Samsung's upcoming flagship phone in the 'S' series will not be the Galaxy S11. On the contrary, it will be called the Samsung Galaxy S20.

It's important to note that like most smartphone rumours of today, the Galaxy S20 naming scheme is also a shot in the dark, and is being claimed based on an unconfirmed tweet from case maker Shcnailcase that has seemingly received word from internal sources. The tweet further states that the reported Galaxy S20 will not have a budget 'e' variant like the Galaxy S10 lineup. Instead, the Galaxy S20 itself will serve as the base variant of the lineup, followed by the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra. As per the tweet, the Galaxy S20 will feature a 6.2-inch display, followed by a 6.7-inch display on the Galaxy S20 Plus, and a 6.9-inch one on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

It would not be entirely unnatural for Samsung to take the big leap in the naming scheme, and there may be multiple marketing reasons behind this. The most obvious of this is to keep in line with the year 2020, which gives Samsung leverage on marketing and advertisement terms with its flagship smartphone. It is also important to note that the rumoured Galaxy S20 lineup may not feature a standalone 5G variant, since all of the devices may come with 5G connectivity. If this holds true, we also expect Samsung to unveil their own 5G modem and connected chipset, or alternatively, go with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset universally.

Given that Samsung typically unveils their flagship smartphone early in the year, it will be interesting to see what actually comes of Samsung's new flagship smartphone lineup, and what new features do they bring to the table, apart from a naming upheaval.

