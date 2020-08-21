Samsung Galaxy S20 One UI 2.5 Update Rollout Begins: Here’s What's New

Samsung is reportedly rolling out the latest One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy S20 series. The update is said to be rolling out for the 5G variants of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The One UI 2.5 update was first seen with the recently launched Galaxy Note 20 series which means that we should see all the new features coming to the S20 series as well. The update is said to be rolling out for users via OTA (over the air) in Europe including Italy, Hungary, Portugal, the Netherlands and Germany. Notably the European markets get the Exynos 990 version which is the same as India. This essentially means that the update should arrive for users in India soon enough.
The version number of these new updates for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are G981BXXU4BTH5, G986BXXU4BTH5 and G988BXXU4BTH5. It is said to bring new features including wireless DeX, enhanced Pro video mode, ability to change Single Take duration and Android 10 navigation gestures in third-party app launchers.
Apart from the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung is expected to bring One UI 2.5 to a bunch of other devices:
Galaxy Z Flip
Galaxy Note 10/10+/10+ 5G
Galaxy S10e/S10/S10+
Galaxy S10 5G
Galaxy S9/S9+
Galaxy Note 9
Galaxy A9 (2018)
Galaxy A7 (2018)
Galaxy A6 (2018)/A6+ (2018)
Galaxy A8s/Galaxy A9 Pro (2019)
Galaxy A90 5G
Galaxy A80
Galaxy A70
Galaxy A70s
Galaxy A60
Galaxy A50
Galaxy A50s
Galaxy A40
Galaxy A30s
Galaxy A30
Galaxy A20s
Galaxy A20
Galaxy A20e
Galaxy A10s
Galaxy A10
Galaxy A10e
Galaxy A8 Star
Galaxy J7 Duo
Galaxy J6
Galaxy J6+
Galaxy J8/J8+
Galaxy M10s
Galaxy M20
Galaxy M30
Galaxy M30s
Galaxy M40
Galaxy Tab S4
Galaxy Tab S5e
Galaxy Tab S6
Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019)
Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)
Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018)
Galaxy Xcover 4s
Galaxy Fold