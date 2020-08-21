Samsung Galaxy S20 One UI 2.5 Update Rollout Begins: Here’s What's New

Samsung is reportedly rolling out the latest One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy S20 series. The update is said to be rolling out for the 5G variants of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The One UI 2.5 update was first seen with the recently launched Galaxy Note 20 series which means that we should see all the new features coming to the S20 series as well. The update is said to be rolling out for users via OTA (over the air) in Europe including Italy, Hungary, Portugal, the Netherlands and Germany. Notably the European markets get the Exynos 990 version which is the same as India. This essentially means that the update should arrive for users in India soon enough.

The version number of these new updates for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are G981BXXU4BTH5, G986BXXU4BTH5 and G988BXXU4BTH5. It is said to bring new features including wireless DeX, enhanced Pro video mode, ability to change Single Take duration and Android 10 navigation gestures in third-party app launchers.

Apart from the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung is expected to bring One UI 2.5 to a bunch of other devices:

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Note 10/10+/10+ 5G

Galaxy S10e/S10/S10+

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S9/S9+

Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy A9 (2018)

Galaxy A7 (2018)

Galaxy A6 (2018)/A6+ (2018)

Galaxy A8s/Galaxy A9 Pro (2019)

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy A80

Galaxy A70

Galaxy A70s

Galaxy A60

Galaxy A50

Galaxy A50s

Galaxy A40

Galaxy A30s

Galaxy A30

Galaxy A20s

Galaxy A20

Galaxy A20e

Galaxy A10s

Galaxy A10

Galaxy A10e

Galaxy A8 Star

Galaxy J7 Duo

Galaxy J6

Galaxy J6+

Galaxy J8/J8+

Galaxy M10s

Galaxy M20

Galaxy M30

Galaxy M30s

Galaxy M40

Galaxy Tab S4

Galaxy Tab S5e

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019)

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)

Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018)

Galaxy Xcover 4s

Galaxy Fold