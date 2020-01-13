Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G Live Images Reveal Infinity-O Display, Quad-Camera Setup

With less than a month before its release, live photographs of Samsung’s upcoming flagship lineup, Galaxy S20+ 5G has been leaked. The leaked images were tweeted by Max Weinbach from XDA developers. The images show the phone with a large Infinity-O display with small bezels, curved edges on both sides, and a single camera hole that Samsung has now moved to the center.

It is believed that the Samsung Galaxy S20+ will feature a 6.7-inch display, with the smaller Galaxy S20 and larger Galaxy S20 Ultra set to use 6.2-inch and 6.9-inch size screens respectively. All three devices are believed to offer the same display resolution of 3200x1440 pixels. The phone comes with an updated aluminum frame with a speaker on the bottom and a volume rocker and power key on the right side.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ is going to have a USB-C port for fast charging of up to 45W. The Galaxy S20+ is expected to come with 4,500mAh capacity. One of the biggest changes is going to be the primary camera which by the looks of it, will include four units placed in a vertical rectangular module. The quad-camera set up is expected to be led by a 12-megapixel camera along with an ultra-wide, telephoto, and most likely a macro camera.

S20+ 5G looks absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/0vppZ65wys — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 12, 2020

Weinbach writes that the pictures were sent to him by an anonymous source and that some edits were made to the image to protect the source. Just like the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10, the Galaxy S20+ will come with a pre-installed screen protector, he mentioned.

The Galaxy S20 and S20+ are expected to be launched in different variants such as the 4G Galaxy S20, 5G Galaxy S20, 4G Galaxy S20+, and 5G Galaxy S20+. Of course, we can expect different processor options depending on the region so expect either the Snapdragon 865 or Samsung's Exynos 990 SoC.

