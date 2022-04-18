Samsung Galaxy S20+ Users Are Facing This Display Issue With Their Devices

Samsung’s Galaxy S20+ is showing vertical lines on its display for many users in India, online reports have suggested. Several users of the smartphone have taken to social media to post complaints about the Samsung Galaxy S20+ display, and people have reported the issue on Samsung’s Community Forums as well. The issue seems to be limited to a certain number of Samsung Galaxy S20+ users and many believe it is happening due to the latest One UI update.

According to user reports on Twitter, the display of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ has started showing pink or green vertical lines, without any signs of physical damage. In some cases, the users were advised to get a new screen by their local repair shops. The price for a genuine Samsung screen replacement for Galaxy S20+ costs Rs 15,500, which is enough money to buy another budget mid-range Android smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is selling for about Rs 55,000 in India currently.

Several users have claimed that the vertical lines showed up after updating to One UI 4.0.1. One of the affected user on Samsung’s Community Forums said that the team at Samsung acknowledged the issue and said that the vertical lines appear during normal course of usage as well. This user said that Samsung also offered a 25 percent discount on a screen replacement.

Android Police says that the reports of vertical lines on Samsung Galaxy S20+ have been appearing since August 2021. In most cases, the devices are out of warranty, meaning users will have to spend money if the issue can only be fixed with a screen replacement.

The issue seems to be limited to Samsung Galaxy S20+ and no other Samsung smartphones have been reported to be giving users issues with the display. There weren’t any complaints about the vanilla Galaxy S20 or the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

