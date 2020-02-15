Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra India Price Announced: Here Are All The Details

Samsung’s new flagship smartphone range, the Galaxy S20 was announced earlier this week at the company’s Unpacked Event. Just like last year, there are three new Galaxy flagships to choose from, the vanilla Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20+ and the top of the line Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The company has just announced the official pricing of these handsets for the Indian market and has now started taking pre-orders. The Galaxy S20 will be available at a starting price of Rs 66,999, the Galaxy S20+ at Rs 73,999 and the Galaxy S20 Ultra starts at Rs 92,999. There are a variety of pre-booking offers as well where consumers can get the all-new Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 1,999 as well as Samsung Care+ Rs 1,999 when they buy the Galaxy S20+ or the S20 Ultra. The same offer applies for the regular Galaxy S20 but for the Galaxy Buds+ consumers need to pay Rs 2,999.

For those who are unaware, the Samsung Care+ covers the phone from any kind of accidental physical or liquid damage including the display as well as any liquid damage for a period of one year.

As for special telecom offers, Reliance Jio is offering double data benefits along with 1-year unlimited services with Jio Rs 4,999 annual plan. This includes 350 GB + 350 GB high-speed data without any daily capping with another year of Unlimited OnNet Voice and 700 GB data. Airtel is also offering double data benefit on the recharge of Rs 298 and Rs 398 for the first 10 consecutive recharges for prepaid customers. Vodafone and Idea customers get the same double data offer on recharge of Rs 399 with 56 days validity for the first 6 recharges.

