Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy Buds Plus BTS Limited Editions Launched in USA, Korea

Samsung has joined hands with popular South Korean boy band BTS to roll out limited edition versions of the Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20+ and the new Galaxy Buds+, for BTS superfans in USA and South Korea. The special edition versions of both the 5G and non-5G variants of the Galaxy S20+ will sport a purple rear glass with metal rims, embossed with a BTS logo at the bottom. The retail box of the smartphones will also carry the BTS logo on the front, with a black starry background.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS edition, on the other hand, will offer the true wireless earbuds in purple, along with a purple charging case and a purple heart iconography, which should make BTS superfans rather happy. The three devices will go on sale in the designated nations from July 9, which also marks the seventh anniversary of the BTS ARMY fan collective. Pre-orders for the devices begin later this week, from June 19.

Specifications

As one would expect, the BTS-themed devices don't carry any changes as far as the specifications are concerned. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ has a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2K resolution display. It is powered by Samsung's Exynos 990 SoC along with 8GB RAM and 128GB in-built storage. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ sports a quad-rear camera unit that comprises a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel 79-degree wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture lens, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.0 aperture lens, and a DepthVision unit for managing blurred backgrounds. The phone gets a single 10-megapixel front camera embedded in the display. Furthermore, the Galaxy S20+ also features a 4,500mAh battery and runs Android 10, with One UI 2.1 on top.

The Galaxy Buds+ offers three mics, improved noise isolation and support for Samsung's Ambient Sound technology. There is an 85mAh battery in each of the earbuds, and a 270mAh battery in the charging case. The true wireless earphones are AKG-tuned, and claim 11 hours of battery life. For connectivity, the Galaxy Buds+ gets Bluetooth 5. The earbuds can be pre-ordered now from the 'Weverse Shop' in USA and South Korea, and will cost $199 (~Rs 15,100).