Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Press Renders Reveal Camera Details

Samsung is going to launch its much-awaited Galaxy S20 series phones at the Unpacked Event on February 11, 2020. Ahead of the release, the official press renders of all the three phones including Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra have been leaked online. According to the leak, all three of these devices will be available in 5G variants.

As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ will sport a 2.5D curved glass instead of a 3D glass that was put on the previous phones. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy S20 will house three cameras on the back, which will include a 12-megapixel wide, a 64-megapixel telephoto, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide paired with an LED flash. The upcoming flagship is expected to be available in two variants, one of which will support 4G connectivity while the second variant will support 5G connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+, which is expected to be available in 4G and 5G variants, is likely to have four cameras on the rear. According to the information accessed by Agarwal, the cameras will include a 12-megapixel wide, a 64-megapixel telephoto, a 12 megapixel ultra-wide, and a time of flight sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which will come in a 5G-only varient, is expected to be the most expensive phone out of the three. In terms of camera, this phone as per the leaked information will house four cameras, out of which the main sensor will apparently be a 108-megapixel sensor, with a 48-megapixel telephoto and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide along with a periscope zoom system. The South Korean tech giant could advertise the periscope zoom feature on the device as 100x zoom.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.