Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Price in India Dropped by Up to Rs 15,000 Ahead of Galaxy 21 Phones' Launch

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is getting a price cut in India ahead of the Samsung Unpacked 2021 event where the company is expected to launch the new Galaxy S21 smartphones. The price cuts are only applicable across Samsung offline stores and not on the official online channels. The South Korean tech giant is offering up to Rs 15,000 discount on the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The price cut appears to be applicable starting today.

As spotted by 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy S20 price in India now starts at Rs 49,999, down from the original price tag of Rs 59,499 for the 128GB + 8GB configuration. The Galaxy S20 Plus model, on the other hand, is available at Rs 56,999 instead of Rs 72,990, a significant drop of Rs 15,991. Notably, the Samsung India website has phone retailing at Rs 54,999 - same as the vanilla Galaxy S20. The Ultra variant's price in India now starts at Rs 76,999 instead of Rs 86,999, the report adds. As mentioned, price cuts are not applicable across Samsung online channels like Amazon and Flipkart.

Samsung is expected to launch the new Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra on January 14's Unpacked 2021 event. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is also said to be the first device in Galaxy S lineup to come with an S Pen support.

To recall, all the Galaxy S20 smartphones boast of 120Hz refresh rate displays, 5G connectivity, 8K video recording support, and Samsung Exynos 990 mobile processor. However, the phone packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC in select markets like the US. The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 Plus feature triple rear cameras while the Ultra model comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses the 108-megapixel primary shooter. All three Samsung Galaxy S20 series devices differ in terms of battery size.