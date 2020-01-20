Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Leaked Specs Confirm 108-Megapixel Camera, IP68 Certification and More

Samsung’s upcoming offering, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, which is expected to be introduced on February 11, will be the company's top-of-the-line flagship for the first half of 2020. A concept designer namely Ben Geskin in a tweet has shared the “most accurate render of the phone,” according to a report by PhoneArena.

Here's the most accurate Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra render What do you think? 👀 pic.twitter.com/jpifyscQ96 — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) January 19, 2020

As per the report, the phone is going to have a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, which will sport a 1440 x 3200 QHD+ resolution and will have a refresh rate of 120Hz. Moreover, the phone is going to be powered by the 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. On the back of the device, there is apparently a 108-megapixel wide camera, at rumoured 9:1 ratio, the sensor will produce 12-megapixel photos. Furthermore, there will also be a 48-megapixel telephoto camera that will be marketed as "SPACE ZOOM," added the report.

Also on the back, users can expect a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a Time of Flight (ToF) depth sensor. Leaked specs also tell us that the Samsung Galaxy S Ultra 20 5G, will house 12GB of memory with 128GB/512GB of storage and will have a capacity of 1TB capacity microSD slot. The device is also going to house a 5000mAh battery that will support 45W fast charging. Further, the device will have an IP68 rating which basically means that it is impervious to dust and can be submerged in nearly 5 feet of water for almost half an hour. The expected price of the Galaxy S20 Ultra will be upwards of $1,099 (Rs 79,000 approx).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.