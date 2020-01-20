Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Leaked Specs Confirm 108-Megapixel Camera, IP68 Certification and More

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is likely to be launched on February 11 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Leaked Specs Confirm 108-Megapixel Camera, IP68 Certification and More
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (Image: Twitter/ Ben Geskin)

Samsung’s upcoming offering, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, which is expected to be introduced on February 11, will be the company's top-of-the-line flagship for the first half of 2020. A concept designer namely Ben Geskin in a tweet has shared the “most accurate render of the phone,” according to a report by PhoneArena.

As per the report, the phone is going to have a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, which will sport a 1440 x 3200 QHD+ resolution and will have a refresh rate of 120Hz. Moreover, the phone is going to be powered by the 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. On the back of the device, there is apparently a 108-megapixel wide camera, at rumoured 9:1 ratio, the sensor will produce 12-megapixel photos. Furthermore, there will also be a 48-megapixel telephoto camera that will be marketed as "SPACE ZOOM," added the report.

Also on the back, users can expect a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a Time of Flight (ToF) depth sensor. Leaked specs also tell us that the Samsung Galaxy S Ultra 20 5G, will house 12GB of memory with 128GB/512GB of storage and will have a capacity of 1TB capacity microSD slot. The device is also going to house a 5000mAh battery that will support 45W fast charging. Further, the device will have an IP68 rating which basically means that it is impervious to dust and can be submerged in nearly 5 feet of water for almost half an hour. The expected price of the Galaxy S20 Ultra will be upwards of $1,099 (Rs 79,000 approx).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram