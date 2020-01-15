Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Features Leaked: 108-Megapixel Camera, 16GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery and More

Ahead of Samsung’s flagship smartphone launch event scheduled for February 11, where the company is likely to unveil its Galaxy S20 series smartphones, specifications of the upcoming Galaxy S20 Ultra have been leaked. The newly released specifications gives us a sneak peek into the upcoming phone. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will sport four rear cameras and one selfie camera according to a report. The report further claimed that Galaxy S20 Ultra will be equipped with a 108-megapixel main sensor, which will be adjacent to a 48-megapixel sensor with 10x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Earlier reports had claimed that the S20 devices will sport 12GB of RAM but the latest report has revealed that the phone will also be equipped with 16GB of RAM. The upcoming flagship will be available in 128GB, 256GB or 512GB internal storage options. Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a microSD card slot, which will help expand the device’s storage by up to 1TB.

The S20 Ultra 5G is going to keep the SD Card slot. Support for up to 1TB. It will also be available in 128GB/256GB/512GB and have a 12GB and 16GB RAM option. 108MP main, 48MP 10x optical, 12MP ultra wide. 5000 mAh battery with 45W option fast charge. 0 to 100% in 74 min. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 13, 2020

The upcoming device will come with a 5000 mAh battery, which will have 45W fast charging capability. The report also added that the battery will be charged in 75 minutes. The display of the phone will be 6.7-inches in size. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to sport the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, which will be only available only in North America. Other buyers, including India, will get the phone powered with Exynos 990.

