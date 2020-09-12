Samsung Galaxy S20FE Could be the Company’s Answer to the OnePlus 8

A wide variety of leaks and speculations suggest that Samsung is soon to launch a new model under the Galaxy S20 series. Similar to last year, this could very well be a more watered-down version of the S20 flagship as was the Galaxy S10 Lite.

As per some of the leaked renders, the Galaxy S20 FE is going to arrive in a total of six colours- Navy, Lavender, Sky Green, Red, White, and Orange. The smartphone is also expected to arrive in both 4G and 5G variants which will be determined by the market they are selling in. It could come in either with a Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 chipset which should make it pretty reliable in terms of performance. The display is expected to measure around 6.5-inches but the overall size of the phone should be roughly the same as the Galaxy S20+, due to the larger bezels. Of course, we are expecting Samsung’s Super AMOLED panel, but it will be interesting to see if it will come with a standard 60Hz refresh rate or more.

There will be a triple camera setup at the back featuring a 12-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The handset is also expected to come with IP68 certification to make it water resistance and a 4,500mAh battery to provide all the juice. The smartphone is expected to launch in October.

Since this has already been pretty widely reported, might as well force-feed it to the rest of you😂 (Kinda proud of my pagination here!) pic.twitter.com/FlJgMNrfvk — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 18, 2020

According to an alleged Canadian price list for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G suggests that the smartphone will be up for grabs at about CAD 1,150 which is about Rs 64,000. Now that does sound a lot more than the launch price of the Galaxy S10 Lite. Hopefully, the 4G variant will be a lot more approachable and maybe even a solid competitor for the OnePlus 8.