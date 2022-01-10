Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone in India. This is Samsung’s first smartphone launch in 2022 in India and the Galaxy S21FE 5G has been making a lot of buzz ahead of the launch. This is the affordable variant of the flagship Galaxy S21 series having all the important features found in expensive flagship models like the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Variants And Prices

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes into two variants and four colour options in India. There’s a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and another version comes with the same 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There’s no microSD card slot in the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. The device comes in Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White colours. Here are the prices:

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (8GB+128GB) price: Rs 54,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (8GB+256GB) price: Rs 58,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launch offers and availability

As part of the introductory offer, Samsung is offering Rs 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards on both the variants of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G phone. This reduces the price of the phone to Rs 49,999 and Rs 53,999 respectively for those buyers who can avail the offer. The smartphone will be available starting January 11, 2022 on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, leading online portals and select retail stores. This offer will be applicable till January 17, 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G camera, display and other specs

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with a 6.4-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120HZ refresh rate, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ resolution. Samsung is using a plastic panel at the back with an aluminium frame. On the front, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Also, the body is IP68 dust and water resistant.

The device is powered by a 5nm Exynos 2100 chipset with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. There are two storage variants– 128GB and 256GB. It’s a 5G-enabled smartphone and runs Android 12 operating system. There’s support for Samsung Pay NFC payments along with Samsung Dex.

The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging. However, note that Samsung is not offering any charger inside the box, so, you will have to arrange your own fast charger. Also, there’s support for reverse charging with which you can charge your TWS earbuds and smartwatch.

Talking about the camera, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with a triple camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel dual pixel Wide primary sensor that offers Auto Focus, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an aperture of F1.8.

The other two cameras include a 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor with F2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with F2.4 aperture. The phone offers up to 30X digital zoom. This phone can be used to record videos in 4K resolution at up to 60 FPS. On the front, there’s a 32 megapixel selfie camera with an aperture of F2.2. Key camera features include Dual Recording, Portrait mode, Night mode, Space zoom and Single Take.

