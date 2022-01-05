Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Now Available to Pre-Book in India: All Details

Customers in India can now pre-reserve Samsung’s latest flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, by paying a “token" amount of Rs 999 on Samsung India’s e-Store or Samsung Shop App. Samsung says customers can pre-reserve the smartphone from January 5 to January 10, while the actual sale will begin on January 11. The company will also provide a ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’ to pre-reservers that would entitle them to get a Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs 2,699 for free. Additionally, customers have the flexibility to cancel the pre-reserve pass anytime and avail 100 percent refund with no questions asked. The actual price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G still remains unclear.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Specifications

Earlier this week, Samsung announced the Galaxy S21 FE would be available in four colours - white, black, olive, and lavender. Its key specifications are also out that includes Snapdragon 888 and a 4,500mAh battery that will have 25W fast wired charging and 15W fast wireless charging. The official website shows the rear camera setup comprising a 12-megapixel primary ultra-wide-angle snapper, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. At the front, we’ll get a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Full Specs Revealed

In terms of design, the new phone resembles the regular Galaxy S21, but the camera module now matches the colour of the body. In Galaxy S21’s case, the camera module featured a golden finish, though the black unit gets a unified finish. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will also come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. There’s going to be wireless PowerShare support to allow users to reverse wireless charge other Qi-compatible devices.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Price

The official pricing of the phone is yet to be clarified, but tipster Yogesh Brar suggests the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G to cost between Rs 48,000 and Rs 49,000. More details from Samsung are awaited.

