Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Allegedly Spotted On TENAA Listing, May Come With 120Hz Display

Samsung will this year launch the successor of last year’s successful Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has now been allegedly spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA. The TENAA listing offers a glimpse into the smartphone’s key specifications, claiming that the Galaxy S21 FE may come with a 6.4-inch 120Hz display. This comes after the smartphone was spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission’s website and China’s 3C Certification site. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has also been spotted on Geekbench, hinting at the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood.

According to a report in MyFixGuide, a screenshot of the TENAA certification of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE shows that the smartphone comes with model number SM-G9900. The screenshot also shows that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is the same model number with which the smartphone was listed on China’s 3C certification site. The alleged TENAA listing also shows that the purported Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with a 4,370mAh battery. While the alleged TENAA listing and the 3C listing before it identified the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with model number SM-G9900, the FCC listing showed a model number SM-G990U, and Geekbench replortedly listed the smartphone with model number SM-G990B. The Geekbench listing showed the phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, and 8GB of RAM.

Apart from the rumoured specifications, renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE also surfaced online a while back. The renders, that came courtesy of known tipster Evan Blass, show a similar design to the Samsung Galaxy S21, with different colours to go with the “Fan Edition" theme of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

