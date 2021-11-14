Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Brochure Leak Ahead Of Launch, Almost All Details Out

South Korea tech giant, Samsung, is gearing up to launch the new model of its flagship Galaxy smartphone. However, multiple leaks before the launch of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might overshadow the company’s main event. Arguably the most awaited smartphone to be launched by Samsung, we guess Galaxy S21 FE has paid the price for being so popular among phone buffs.

The most recent leak related to Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is also by far the most revealing one, and it supersedes all the other leaks, confirming a few of the rumours. The marketing material of the company’s flagship creation is out, reports CoinBRS. The brochure that has come to light reveals many specifications of the phone, including the colours that the phone will be available in.

Let’s jump right into the purported brochure and find out what to expect from the to-be-launched Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Firstly, let’s talk about the shades of the Galaxy S21 FE that are being offered by the company. According to the brochure sourced by CoinBRS, the phone will be available in four colours: lavender, white, black, and cream. Now, let us move on to the looks.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will hone Corning Gorilla Glass protecting a 6.4-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also features a centrally-placed punch hole cut out. At the back, the phone features a triple-camera setting coupled with a depth sensor and an ultra-wide sensor. The primary lens will be 64MP, while the front camera’s lens is half the megapixel muscle of the back camera.

Talking about the performance, the phone will reportedly be available in two variants – Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 – similar to Galaxy S20 FE. The former will be paired up with a Mali G78 GPU, while the latter will be paired up with an Adreno 660 GPU. Furthermore, the phone is expected to be available in Android 11 OS and two RAM options, i.e., 6GB and 12GB. In addition, the phone will pack a 4500mAh battery that will support fast charging.

The 5G phone is expected to be unveiled in the first week of January next year. We hope the company has a few other tricks to surprise its user base since the brochure was a full-fledged, unofficial launch in itself.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.