Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Design, Colours Tipped Again Ahead of Official Launch

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and there are conflicting reports over its launch. While some reports state that its production is halted due to global semiconductor shortages, a separate report claims that it might launch this year but only in select markets, like the US. Ahead of the official confirmation, its design has been leaked again, which highlights at least four colour options - purple, black, white, and green. The latest leak by Android Headlines highlights the same design that we previously saw on Voice by notable tipster OnLeaks (now removed).

In terms of design, the alleged Samsung Galaxy S21 FE looks similar to the existing Galaxy S21 with the triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch display. The rear camera module features a rectangular design and adopts the same colour as the back panel. The new report adds that the camera bump is not as thick as the rest of the Galaxy S21 series, and the back panel would retain a plastic build (polycarbonate) like the regular Galaxy S21. Since it is an ‘FE (fan-edition),’ we can expect the phone to be a toned-down variant of the existing Galaxy S21 series, similar to the erstwhile Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Regardless of the affordability, old and current reports speculate the phone would carry Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 888 5G chipset that powers the rest of the Galaxy S21 phones (select regions). It is tipped to pack a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and at least 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. Samsung is reportedly planning to launch two foldable smartphones - likely the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 at the August 2021 Unpacked event that is yet to be announced. Usually, Samsung launches new smartphones under the Note series around this time of the year; however, that is said to be replaced by the rumoured Galaxy S21 FE later this year.

