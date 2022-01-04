Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Full Specs Revealed: Triple Camera, 4500mAh Battery and More

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE is finally coming. The South Korean giant has officially teased the upcoming smartphone ahead of the CES 2022 event. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE‘s specifications have also been teased by the brand, which show a triple rear camera setup, a 4,500mAh battery, and more features. Now, the company has not put out detailed specifications of the smartphone, but it is one of the first official word on the highly anticipated smartphone.

Samsung also posted a teaser of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE on Twitter saying “Epic is Coming." The teaser shows four background colours - white, black, olive, and lavender. These, according to reports, are the colours the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to come in. Apart from this, the company has also teased a few specifications of the device, including the camera and battery specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Are you a stan of capturing epic all day? Get ready to welcome a new member of the Galaxy Fam! Stay tuned.Register Now: https://t.co/ykIVuWEoWk#Samsung pic.twitter.com/npxnzvqekL— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 3, 2022

In a teaser on Samsung Newsroom, the South Korean giant has shared a few specifications that show that the Galaxy S21 FE will come with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is also coming with a triple rear camera that includes a 12-megapixel primary ultra-wide angle shooter, a 12-megapixel wide angle shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The smartphone will also come with a 32-megapixel front shooter, the company has announced.

In terms of battery, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with a 4,500mAh battery that will have 25W fast wired charging and 15W fast wireless charging. The smartphone will also come with wireless PowerShare which will allow for reverse wireless charging of other devices. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will also come with IP68 dust and water resistance.

Now, these are pretty much all the specifications except the processor and connectivity details. Earlier reports have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and 5G connectivity. Samsung is said to make the smartphone official on January 5 during the CES 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.