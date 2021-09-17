Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy M52 & More: Samsung’s Upcoming Smartphone Launches

Samsung is one of the most popular phone makers across the world. The technology giant has launched quite a few smartphones this year. A year that began with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, and came till the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. After launching smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung is not done for the year. The company is reported to launch several more smartphones in the remainder of the year, including phones in the Galaxy M and Galaxy S series smartphones.

If you are someone who is looking to buy a new phone in the near future, here are some Samsung devices that you can wait for:

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5

The phone is likely to come with a 5.30-inch touchscreen display and is rumoured to be powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 850 processor. The RAM of Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5 is expected to be 4GB and may be powered by a massive 3000mAh removable battery. The phone is expected to support fast charging and should be running on Android 11. The device is expected to pack a single camera setup including a 6-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture at the back and a a 5-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture on the front.

Samsung Galaxy M52

The to be launched smartphone is expected to come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and is rumoured to be home to a triple camera setup at the back including 64-megapixel primary camera; a 12-megapixel camera, and a 5-megapixel camera. On the front, the device is likely to come equipped with a a 32-megapixel primary camera. It will be no surprise if the smartphone runs on the latest Android 11. Some of its features may include Wi-Fi 802.11 a, GPS, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The upcoming mobile is likely to come with a 6.40-inch touchscreen display and a massive 4500mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may support wireless charging and proprietary fast charging. The Samsung offering is rumoured to pack in a triple camera setup at the back and a single camera on the front. The device is said to be launched in Light Green, Light Violet, Grey and White shades.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G

The smartphone is expected to run on Android 11 and could also be equipped with full-HD+ display. It might be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The phone might be home to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Apart from this no other details are available till now.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here