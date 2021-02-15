Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Incoming? Model Number Hints at 5G Support, Launch Expected in H2 2021

Samsung last month launched its Galaxy S21 series of flagship smartphones. Now, less than a month since its launch, reports about a 'Fan Edition' of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series have started surfacing. A recent report has said that a Samsung smartphone with model number SM-G990B could be the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, successor to the Galaxy S20 FE, which was a toned-down version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones.

Like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to share a significant amount of hardware with the Galaxy S21 series. The report in SamMobile, which first reported on the SM-G990B model number, claims that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may come with 5G, judging by Samsung's nomenclature pattern (in terms of model numbers). It is also being reported that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with Android 11 out of the box and like its predecessor, will come with a wider range of colour options like pink, violet, white, and more colours.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch in the second half of this year and the smartphone is reported to come with up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, launched last year, proved to be a critically-acclaimed offering from Samsung as the smartphone provided a flagship-level experience at a substantially lower cost than its bigger siblings - the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. It also gave potential buyers a cheaper entry-point into Samsung's flagship series.