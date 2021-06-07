Samsung Galaxy S21 FE May Be Cheaper Than Galaxy S20 FE; Renders Hint at Colour Options

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been in the rumour mill since a while. Now, the smartphone’s possible price and renders have surfaced in separate reports, hinting at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launching at a starting price that is lower than that of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE when it was launched. Renders of the smartphone, on the other hand, show multiple colour options and an Infinity-O hole punch front panel. According to a report in a South Korean publication named Herald, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be launched between a price of KRW 700,000 (roughly Rs 46,000) to KRW 800,000 (roughly Rs 52,500). In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched in South Korea at a price of KRW 899,900 (roughly Rs 59,000). In India, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched at a price of Rs 49,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that was powered by an Exynos 990 SoC.

The renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE come courtesy of known tipster Evan Blass. The renders show that the smartphone may come in four different colours - black, purple, white, and what seems to be a shade of green. The renders show a triple rear camera placed in a module designed similarly to the Samsung Galaxy S21‘s “Contour Cut Camera." There is a centrally-placed hole-punch camera (Samsung calls it Infinity-O display) with very slim bezels all around.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has earlier been rumoured to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The smartphone is rumoured to launch around August this year and was recently spotted on benchmark site Geekbench. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE name was earlier put up on the Samsung Mexico website accidentally.

