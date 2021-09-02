The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time and is a highly anticipated smartphone, following the success of last year’s Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Ahead of its official confirmation, a tipster claims the phone would start to retail from October 29, with pre-order scheduled from October 20. It could indicate the phone launch in mid-October. The latest development contradicts a recent report, which claimed the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would debut on September 8. An old report had stated that the Galaxy S21 FE would debut in select countries with Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 888 5G chipset.

The latest report comes from tipster Jon Prosser (Front Page Tech) who claims the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come in two options of 128GB and 256GB. As for colours, customers will reportedly get to choose between Graphite, White, Olive Green, and Lavender. Last month, the toned-downed Samsung Galaxy S21 FE ‘accidentally’ appeared on Samsung’s official Instagram page that revealed a triple rear camera system at the back. The phone looked similar to Galaxy S21, in terms of the rear-panel design.

Since it is an ‘FE (fan-edition),’ we can expect the phone to be a toned-down variant of the existing Galaxy S21 series, similar to the erstwhile Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Regardless of the affordability, old and current reports speculate the phone would carry Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset that powers the rest of the Galaxy S21 phones (select regions). The smartphone is further tipped to pack a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and at least 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly come with a 4,370mAh battery. As mentioned, Samsung is yet to confirm the development of the smartphone, and the official launch date remains unclear.

