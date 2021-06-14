Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Production Reportedly Halted Due To Components Shortage; May Delay Launch

Samsung is said to launch the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE this year. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is now reported to be delayed as multiple sources claim that Samsung’s production plans have came across a setback because of a components shortage. According to a report in South Korean publication ETNews, Samsung has suspended the production of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE due to a chip shortage. The company had already warned back in March that it was expecting the shortage to affect its business in the next quarter. The ongoing chip shortage across the world has led to Samsung delaying other products in certain markets. The company’s decision to not launch a Samsung Galaxy Note smartphone this year is also said to be a consequence of the current chip shortage, and Samsung is said to have delaye its Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 in some markets due to the same reason. More recently, it was reported that the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has also been delayed in most markets because of the global semiconductor shortage and a resurgence of COVID cases in Vietnam.

Samsung was earlier expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in August alongside the company’s new foldable offerings - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. However, recent reports about the next Samsung “Unpacked" event made no mention of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. While many sources claim that Samsung has halted the production of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, known tipster Roland Quandt said that the production never started in the first place. According to a tweet from Quandt, Samsung had not even started making the Galaxy S21 FE or parts for it. According to a report, Samsung has even gone ahead to cancel part orders, which could indicate that the production plans may have been put on hold indefinitely. In a response to Bloomberg, Samsung said that it has not made a decision about suspending the production of its new affordable smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was said to come as a toned-down version of the Samsung Galaxy S21. The smartphone is rumoured to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Apart from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is also rumoured to come with a 4,500mAh battery, a triple rear camera, among other things. The smartphone is also said to carry a design similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, where the rear camera module merges into the frame of the smartphone.

