Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Spotted in Geekbench Listing; May Come With Snapdragon 888 SoC

Samsung is this year slated to launch the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone that will be a toned-down version of the company’s Galaxy S21 flagship device. Given the success of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE last year, there is rather decent amount of interest in Samsung’s next affordable flagship experience. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE now appears to have been listed on benchmarking site Geekbench, which gives us a clue about the processor on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is rumoured to launch in the second half of this year with some reports even saying that the smartphone will be launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in August.

According to the Geekbench listing, first spotted by 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The listing shows the name of the processor as “Lahaina," which is the codename for Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Apart from the flagship-level processor, the Geekbench listing also shows the base variant of the Galaxy S21 FE coming with 6GB of RAM and Android 11. This comes after renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE surfaced online.

Last month, renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE also surfaced online that showed that Samsung may take a similar design approach as the Galaxy S21 series with a camera bump that blends in the frame of the device. The renders showed a triple-rear camera and an Infinity-O hole-punch display. There also appears to be a USB type-C port for charging and no 3.5mm headphone jack in sight. Hemmerstoffer also hinted at several details of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, including the dimensions of the smartphone and the screen size. The tipster hinted that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with a 6.4-inch flat display, larger than the Samsung Galaxy S21’s 6.2-inch panel.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here