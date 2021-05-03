Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Spotted on Official Website: Everything We Know About The Upcoming Smartphone

Samsung last year launched its first Fan Edition (FE) version of the company’s flagship Galaxy S series lineup - the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was a toned-down version of last year’s Galaxy S20 flagship series and received a widely positive response from the market in all parts of the world. Given the success of the Galaxy S20 FE, it was quite obvious that the company would launch a successor to the Galaxy S20 FE at that time itself. With rumours and speculation about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE coming in since the past few months, it is now just a matter of time till the South Korean giant announces a toned-down version of the Samsung Galaxy S21. The most recent development has been that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was spotted on the company’s official website in Mexico. The website added the smartphone’s name accidentally and has since been taken down, but it still hinted at an imminent launch of the device in the coming days or weeks.

The listing on the Samsung Mexico website was first spotted by a website named GalaxyClub that tracks Samsung developments. The listing did not reveal anything apart from the name of the device, which was mentioed on the Galaxy S21 series page. While no official information has come in for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE yet, the smartphone has been a part of the rumours mill since quite a while. According to a recent report in SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be released in four colour options including grey, pink, violet, and white. Apart from that, the smartphone was earlier rumoured to come with a triple rear camera and a 32-megapixel front shooter. Further, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is speculated to come with a 6.4-inch or 6.5-inch AMOLED display with an Infinity-O hole-punch layout. The smartphone is rumoured to come with up to 256GB of internal storage and is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Recently, renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE also surfaced online. The renders, which came courtesy of known tipster Stever Hemmerstoffer, who goes by the name @OnLeaks, showed that Samsung may take a similar design approach as the Galaxy S21 series with a camera bump that blends in the frame of the device. The renders showed a triple-rear camera and an Infinity-O hole-punch display. There also appears to be a USB type-C port for charging and no 3.5mm headphone jack in sight. Hemmerstoffer also hinted at several details of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, including the dimensions of the smartphone and the screen size. The tipster hinted that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with a 6.4-inch flat display, larger than the Samsung Galaxy S21’s 6.2-inch panel.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam