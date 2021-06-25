Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Still in the Works but May Launch in Select Countries in October: Report

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or Fan Edition has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, though the South Korean tech giant is yet to announce its development officially. Earlier this month, it was reported that the production of the smartphone was paused due to shortages in semiconductor owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. A new report now states that Samsung is still working on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and may launch the device in October this year. However, the initial release is said to be limited to the US and European regions and not South Korea and Japan. According to South Korea’s Financial News, the US and Europe specific Galaxy S21 FE would carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset instead of the proprietary Exynos chipset. The report does not highlight India-specific details where Samsung enjoys huge popularity.

The report also states that the phone would carry a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm chipset is said to be accompanied by at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Moreover, Samsung is reportedly planning to launch two foldable smartphones - likely the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 at the August 2021 Unpacked event that is yet to be announced. Usually, Samsung launches new smartphones under the Note series end of the year; however, that is said to be replaced by the rumoured Galaxy S21 FE this year. The Fan Edition is typically a toned-down variant, and it should cost lesser than existing Galaxy S21 phones. Meanwhile, Samsung is hosting a virtual event at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) on June 28. Although the exact details of what the South Korean giant would unveil at the forthcoming event are yet to be revealed, it has teased the arrival of a smartwatch, tablet, and laptop through a promotional poster.

