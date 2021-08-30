Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Tipped To Launch On September 8, May Come With 120Hz Display

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE, the company’s toned-down version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been a highly anticipated product, given the success of last year’s Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Now, a tipster has hinted that the smartphone could launch in India as soon as next week, on September 8. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was initially reported to be launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, but that did not happen when Samsung unveiled the latest foldables earlier this month. This, according to reports was due to the ongoing chip shortage.

The recent hint, from a tipster who goes by the name Mauri QHD on Twitter, said that his source got the information from a Samsung representative. Separately, known tipster Max Weinbach also suggests that Samsung is indeed gearing up to launch the toned-down version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 flagship. Weinbach shared an image on Twitter showing Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G marketing at a Samsung store. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to come with a 6.4-inch display and may come with a triple rear camera setup.

S21 FE Sept 8this source is right often, but i can never share those leaks (too risky)this is one of those rare ones that i actually can.he got it from a Sammy representative like usual,but says that personally he would wait to seeim not 1st but since it comes from Sammy.. — Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) August 27, 2021

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to come with a 6.4-inch 120Hz display, along with a triple rear camera that includes a 32-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. The smartphone is tipped to come with a 12-megapixel front camera.

There is still some confusion around the chipset Samsung plans to put on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, but given the history, the company may give a mix of its in-house Exynos chipset, as well as a variant with a Qualcomm SoC, depending on geographical location. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may come with a 4,370mAh battery.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here