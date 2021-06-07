Samsung Galaxy S21+ Gets Biggest Discount in India: Priced at Rs 10,000 Less; Other Offers Announced

Samsung has announced a big sale on tis Galaxy S21+ smartphone. The company claims that it is the biggest discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21+ in India yet. Customers looking to buy Samsung Galaxy S21+ can now get an instant cashback of Rs 10,000, bringing down the effective price of the premium flagship to Rs 71,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs 75,999 for the 256GB variant. Apart from the instant discount, Samsung has also rolled out exciting bundle offers on the purchase of Galaxy S21 series. Customers can now own Galaxy Buds Pro worth Rs 15,990 at just Rs 990 or get Samsung Shop Voucher worth Rs 10,000 on purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21+ or the Samsung Galaxy S21. Furthermore, customers looking to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or the Samsung Galaxy S21 can avail Upgrade Bonus of up to Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. Alternatively, these devices also come with a bank cashback offer of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards at easy EMI options. The Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21 are priced at Rs 104,999 and Rs 69,999 respectively. All offers are applicable with immediate effect and will be valid till June 30, 2021 across Samsung Shop (Samsung.com/in), Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail stores, and e-commerce portals.

The Galaxy S21 family consists of the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S21 as well as the Samsung Galaxy S21+ and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. All three models come with a 120Hz refresh rate and flaunt Samsung’s new camera housing that the company calls “Contour Cut Camera". The Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ in the series share an identical triple rear camera setup, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra houses a superior, quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The Galaxy S21 Ultra also comes with S Pen support. The entire Galaxy S21 series includes an IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

