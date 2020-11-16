Samsung Galaxy S21 Key Specs Including Processor, Camera, Battery and Colourways Leaked

Samsung is planning to launch its next range of Galaxy S series of flagship smartphones, possibly called the Galaxy S21 series earlier than usual, in January 2021. Since there is less than two months to go for 2021, rumours about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series are flowing in. The latest in the series sheds light on all the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, as well as hints about the design language and the materials Samsung may use on its next flagship series. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is said to include the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The latest leak comes courtesy of known tipster Max Weinbach, who has detailed all that can be expected from Samsung Galaxy S21 series in a report on Android Police. According to Weinbach, the Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra have been codenamed O1, T2, and P3 respectively. In terms of colour schemes, the report says that Samsung Galaxy S21 will come in Phantom Violet, Phantom Grey, Phantom White, and Phantom Pink colours. The Samsung Galaxy S21+ will come in Phanatom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come in two colourways - Phantom Black and Phantom Silver. Further, Weinbach cites sources as saying that the standard Samsung Galaxy S21 will use a plastic back, while the Galaxy S21+ will carry forward the metal/glass combination from the previous Galaxy S20+ smartphone. The decision to use plastic on the Galaxy S21 vanilla edition, Weinbach says, is because of the positive response from plastic backs in phones like the Galaxy S20 FE.

Further, Weinbach said that the renders that have been surfacing of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series are 'accurate'. The report also says that the camera bump and the frame will come in different colours depending on different set of colourways. Weinbach also claims that his sources have said that the Phantom White colour on the Galaxy S21 will have a slight blue tint with a bronze bezel, similar to the blue and gold colour scheme on the Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be launched in two processor options, depending on region. The report says that Samsung will use both the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipset and the Samsung Exynos 2100 chipsets. Which one users will get will solely depend upon their region. Both the chips are 5G-enabled, which means the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will come with 5G support throughout. It is not known if Samsung is working on an LTE-only version of the Samsung Galaxy S21. It is also being said that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the only one in the series to support Wi-Fi 6E, which the company claims is 2x faster than standard Wi-Fi 6.

In terms of battery, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will have the smaller 4,000mAh unit, while the Galaxy S21+ will be a 4,800mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery. Further, the report also says that all three Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones will get a 120Hz display. However, the panels on the S21 and S21+ will not get the advanced adaptive refresh LTPO panels. The Galaxy S21 is said to come with a 6.2-inch display, while the Galaxy S21+ is said to sport a 6.7-inch display. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, will have one of the best displays on a smartphone, according to Weinbach's report. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO display with an adaptive refresh rate of 1hz to 120hz. Further, the S21 Ultra will have 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will also support S Pen, as reported recently, but the stylus will not be included in the box. Samsung is planning to sell cases that will store the S Pen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, according to the report.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Samsung Galaxy S21+ are reported to feature the same camera module as the Galaxy S20 series. This will include a 12-megapiel main camera, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapuxel ultra-wide angle lens. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, however, will feature an improved 108-megapixel sensor (Gen 2), paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and will feature two telephoto sensors - a 3X telephoto, and a 10X 'super' telephoto lens. Samsung has added 130 percent larger pixels and dual pixel auto focus on both the 3x and 10x optical lenses. The report also says that Samsung will be reviving 100X Space Zoom, which will be enabled via the 10X telephoto lens.

Lastly, Weinbach notes that all the three Samsung Galaxy S21 series will come with Android 11 and One UI 3.0 out of the box and that Samsung will also use an Ultra Wide Band (UWB) chip on the Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra in order to enable support for Samsung's yet-to-be-launched AirTags competitor, the SmartThings tags.

While all of this looks very convincing, coming from a credible source, all of this information has to be taken with a pinch of salt, as Samsung has itself not said anything about the next generation of flagship smartphones. Click here to see what the Samsung Galaxy S21 series might look like.